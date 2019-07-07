German GP: Top 10 for Franco, Fabio crashes out

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — The Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) rider, Franco Morbidelli secured another top 10 finish at the German Grand Prix, while Fabio Quartararo crashed out as early as the second lap.

After starting from the seventh grid, the 24-year-old Franco lost two places to finish ninth, 20.634 seconds behind winner Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda, who claimed his fifth win of the season with 41 minutes and 08.276 seconds.

The Sachsenring Circuit result is the Italian’s fifth top 10 finish in nine races so far, as he is now placed 11th with 52 points in the world championship standings.

After a strong start from the second grid, Fabio’s wrong decision caused him to crash out of the race in the second lap, but he remains the best rookie of the year.

“I made a mistake, I wanted to overtake Danilo Petrucci (of Ducati), but at that moment I wasn’t sure to go or not and was having a little bit bad thinking in my head, hence made a wrong decision.

“I wanted to apologise to the team because the pace was really good this weekend. I will take some rest and will be back 100 per cent (in next race),” he told www.motogp.com after the crash.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s first MotoGP rider, Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah of Red Bull KTM Tech 3 team failed to collect points after only managed to secure the 16th place among 18 finishers with 41:49.89s.

In the Moto2, German’s Jonas Folger has brought his time with the Petronas Sprinta Racing to a positive end at his home event, finishing 17th in his final outing deputising for the injured Khairul Idham Pawi (KIP).

The 25-year-old riding Kalex, clocked 39:53.33s to finish +18.232s behind champion Alex Marquez of EG 0,0 Marc VDS team.

The Super KIP is expected to make his return at the Czech Grand Prix in Brno from Aug 2-4, after a three- week summer break.

Earlier in the Moto3, the Petronas Sprinta Racing duo of John McPhee (39:29.79s) and Ayumu Sasaki (39:30.17s) secured sixth and ninth places respectively in a tricky condition, as Italian Lorenzo Dalla Porta of Leopard Racing won the race with 39:29.34s. — Bernama