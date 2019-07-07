Fazriq wins national youth circuit badminton championship

Muhammad Fazriq Mohamad Razif is the youngest son of badminton legend Datuk Razif Sidek. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, July 7 — National up-and-coming badminton star Muhammad Fazriq Mohamad Razif increased his collection of championships after beating Hooi Shao Herng at the final of the National Junior Circuit Grand Prix Badminton Championship here today.

Muhammad Fazriq, 15, prior to this, won the Under 15 Shonai Invitation Championship in Japan recently.

In the thrilling final, at the Negeri Sembilan Chinese Recreation Hall (NSCRC), the youngest son of national doubles legend, Datuk Razif Sidek played aggressively in the first set and, despite being followed closely by his challenger, won 22-20.

He rose in the second set and displayed his best game to easily beat Hooi, who represented Kuala Lumpur, with 21-15.

The young player, who represented the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), told reporters here the victory was a shot in the arm for him to play his best in the subsequent championships.

Ewe Eon Eogene, who represented BAM, trounced his team mate Ramno Ferdinan 21-18 and 22-20 in the under 14 years men’s singles while the under 12 years men’s singles was won by Kedah player Kee Is Qian with 22-20 and 24-22 to beat Pahang player Lim Boon Le.

Meanwhile, Selangor’s seeded player K. Letshanaa beat Arena Satu Samin, who represented Sabah, with 10-21, 21-9 and 21-5 under the 16 years women singles event.

The under 14 years women’s singles event was won by Ngu Xian Meow from BAM who beat team mate, Siti Zulaikha Mohamad Azim Tan 21-17 and 21-18, and for the under 12 years women’s singles, Dania Sofea Zaidi, representing Johor, won over her opponent from Penang, Oo Shan Zi, 21-14, 21-14.

For the under 16 years men’s doubles, victory once again sided Muhammad Fazriq and team mate Hoh Shou Wei who beat their team mates from BAM Beh Chun Meng and Goh Boon Zhe with 21-14 and 21-17.

Meanwhile, the under 14 men’s doubles event, victorious were Ewe Eon and Ramno Ferdinan who beat their team mates from BAM, Gooting Bryan Jeremy and Low Han Chen 21-19 and 24-22 while the under 12 years men’s event were won by siblings from Penang Tan Zhi Shen and Tan Zhi Yang who beat the Kedah pair of Kee Is Qian and Loh Zi Heng 21-17 and 21-18.

For the under 16 years women’s doubles event, the pair from BAM, Khor Jing Wen and Tan Zhing Yi beat their team mates Cheng Su Hui and Cheng Su Yin 21-15, 9-21 and 21-19.

The under 14 years women’s doubles event was won by Lim Yi Wei and Lai Ting Cen who beat Chan Wen Tse and Ngu Xian Meow, both from BAM, with 18-21, 22-20 and 21-8 while the under 12 years event went to the Johor pair of Lai E Yun and Dania Sofea Zaidi who beat the representative from Penang Christine Lam Mei He and Oo Shan Zi 23-21 and 21-14. — Bernama