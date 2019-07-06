Wan Abdul Rahim is new Kelantan Football Association President

KOTA BHARU, July 6 — Parti Amanah Negara Kelantan, chairman Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah, has been picked as the new Kelantan Football Association (KFA) president for the 2019/2023 session through an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held today.

Wan Abdul Rahim, or more well-known as Cikgu Rahim, beat businessman, Datuk Seri Amril Aiman Abdul Aziz in the second round of voting with 28-16 votes.

Prior to that, during the first round of balloting, Cikgu Rahim obtained 25-20 but could not be declared the winner as he did not obtain the 2/3 vote majority.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Afandi Hamzah retained the post of KFA deputy president after beating two candidates, namely, Mohd Yusri Mohammad and Datuk Seri Zumridi Tambi.

For the posts of Vice-President, the District Football Associations (DFA) unanimously selected

Datuk Rowi Dollah, Datuk Shaari Mat Hussain and Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) deputy vice chancellor Prof Dr. Zaliman Sauli.

Meanwhile, 10 candidates were picked as Executive Committee Members, namely, Zakaria Mat, Wan Rakemi Wan Zahari, Datuk Azman Ismail, Zahari Kechik, Ahmad Muzakir Hamid, Muhammad Nuzulhad Muhamad Zain, Hanafi Ismail, Zaki Mat Zain, Mohd Asri Mohd Hussain and Datuk Ir Saamin Fahmi Hassan.

The announcement was made by Afandi at a media conference after the ballotings were carried out.

Afandi said the leadership line-up picked today were new faces who were given the trust by the delegates to bring changes to KFA and the state team.

“The first meeting with the president and new executive committee members is expected to be tomorrow to discuss several matters.

“Wan Abdul Rahim is not present today due to several obligations which cannot be avoided,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Abdul Rahim said that he thanked the delegates who had given their trust in him to head KFA.

“God willing, I will hold a press conference tomorrow to comment further on KFA’s plans,” he said when contacted by Bernama via WhatsApp today.

The KFA EGM was held after the executive committee members accepted the urgings of the DFA following the deteriorating performance of The Red Warriors (TRW) squad and the resignation of its president, Bibi Ramjani Illias Khan. — Bernama