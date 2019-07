Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova in action during her first round match against China’s Lin Zhu at Wimbledon, July 1, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 5 — Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova reached the Wimbledon fourth round for the second successive year today with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 win over Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan.

Pliskova will face either Anett Kontaveit, the 20th seed from Estonia, or fellow Czech Karolina Muchova for a place in the quarter-finals.

Pliskova fired 14 aces and 42 winners in her Court One victory. — AFP