File photo of Red Bull Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving during the first practice session of the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne March 14, 2014. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 6 — Melbourne will host the Australian Grand Prix for the 25th time in 2020 with the season-opener for Formula One's 70th season scheduled for March 15, the sport announced today.

“There can be no better place to start the 2020 season,” Formula One chairman Chase Carey said in a statement. Rolex will continue as the race's title sponsor for the eighth year.

The rest of the calendar was yet to be published. — Reuters