Wee Jin hits hole-in-one during round one of Selangor Amateur Open

Low Wee Jin takes home a Callaway iron set for his hole-in-one on the sixth hole at Danau Golf Club. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BANGI, July 5 — Low Wee Jin wrote a little bit of history for himself when he hit a hole-in-one on the sixth hole at Danau Golf Club today during the first round of the Selangor Amateur Open.

It is the Singapore native’s second ever ace on a golf course and he did it with a gap wedge on the 123 metre par-3 today.

For his troubles, he takes home a Callaway iron set.

“I was Even-par when I reached the sixth, wasn’t thinking much about my game so I just placed the ball on the tee, took a full swing,” Low told Malay Mail.

“The ball didn’t take a bounce, but rather it went straight into the hole, or at least that’s what we saw from the tee box,” recalled Low whose been playing golf since he was 10 picking it up from his parents.

“We were still unsure whether it had gone in the cup as it was a very soft sound when the ball landed so we said let’s not go crazy yet, let’s be a 100 per cent sure.”

Low was playing with Danial Durisic, Sazanur Iman Salenin and Rhaasrikanesh Kanavathi, the runner-up in 2017.

The quartet then walked up to the hole and as Low described it to Malay Mail, it was Sazanur who spotted the ball first.

“He was like ‘Yo, it’s in’ and I went ‘Oh yeah, great’,” said Low.

Upon reaching the cup, Low realised the ball had landed at the back of the hole and not the front of the hole.

“It’s a weird spot as the ball flight was quite straight and didn’t move that much,” said the 26-year-old.

“How it ended behind the flag I have no idea, but either way, I’m happy for it.

“It’s always nice to hit an ace and hopefully tomorrow I can play better than today,” said the Singapore Institute of Management Business Marketing major who has six months before graduation.

When asked if he wants to turn professional, Low said: “Yeah, that’s definitely on the cards.

“Meanwhile, I love playing tournaments everywhere as it’s crucial to amass as much ranking points as you can.

“Besides that, travelling and playing also keeps my game in check,” said Low whose a fan of four-time Major champion Brooks Koepka, journeyman Miguel Angel Jimenez and the late great Severiano Ballesteros.

“I hope to do well and after this tournament I’ll be competing in the Singapore Open Amateur, Putra Cup and later on the Asia Pacific Amateur Open in Singapore.

Buoyed by the hole-in-one, Low finished the day at even-par and is one shot behind first round leader Mohd Afif Fathi.