Malaysian Athletics Federation AGM, elections validity questioned, documents passed to SC’s office

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Former president of the Malaysian Athletics Coaches Association Datuk Mohd Musa Noor Mohd has asked the Sports Commissioner’s (SC) office to look into the validity of Malaysian Athletics Federation’s annual general meeting cum elections last Sunday.

Mohd Musa claimed there were irregularities in the election procedures, including moderator Datuk Sieh Kok Chi’s failure to announce the dissolution of the previous MAF leadership led by former president Datuk Karim Ibrahim, and which was supposed to be included in the meeting agenda.

He also questioned Sieh’s appointment as moderator at the AGM as that decision was not backed by 13 MAF affiliate bodies.

“When there is a dissolution of administration, an individual has to be appointed as moderator so that the elections validity cannot be questioned and this would also mean the elections were conducted fairly.

“The question here is who is the one that appointed Datuk Sieh as moderator, and whether his announcement of the results can be accepted by the delegates?” he asked when met by reporters after handing over related documentation to the SC’s office here today.

Commenting further, Mohd Musa, who had attended the AGM as an independent observer, pointed out that he was not siding any party on the matter, but merely wanted to point out MAF’s failure to run the AGM and elections according to proper procedures.

In the elections, Selangor Athletics Association president Datuk SM Muthu toppled Karim with a 21-18 vote win while former national track queen Datuk Mumtaz Jaafar won the deputy seat unopposed after challenger Datuk Shahidan Kassim pulled out at the eleventh hour.

The four vice-presidents elected were Datuk Wira Mark William Ling Lee Meng, Rajemah Sheikh Ahmad, Datuk Fadzil A. Bakar and Josephine Kang. — Bernama