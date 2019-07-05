Afif and Winnie take the first round lead at the 2019 Selangor Amateur Open

Mohd Afif Fathi managed the course beautifully en route to a 1-under par 71 to lead after day one. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BANGI, July 5 — Mohd Afif Fathi kept his cool on hot and windy conditions to post a respectable 1-under par to lead the Selangor Amateur Open at the conclusion of day one.

Afif leads by a solitary shot against Muhammad Ikhmal Basry and Low Wee Jin on the challenging and tricky Danau Golf Club in Bangi.

Afif, a club member, used his local knowledge to plod his way through 18 holes while playing with Donovan Lee, Galven Kendall Green and Jack Korotcoff from Australia.

After opening with a bogey on the first hole, Afif carefully manoeuvred his way along the sloppy course picking his spots carefully while trying to post low scores at the same time.

Pin placements were tough today with the cup sitting right on the top of the slope on several greens.

Players who attacked the pin found themselves either watching the ball roll off the greens or struggle to get it to stop.

“To be honest, I never expected to lead,” said Afif when met after his round concluded.

“Though this is my home club, it’s playing differently after the renovations and it really surprised me the amount of trouble my peers had with the pace of the greens and how unfair the pin placement was.

“In my case, I just told myself to stick with what I was doing as I was playing decent, and be happy with whatever scores I get.”

Winnie Ng keeping up her hot form with a first round lead at Danau Golf Club's newly renovated greens. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Meanwhile, on the girl’s side, Winnie Ng Yu Xuan carded as 2-over 74 to lead the girls’ charge.

Winnie is in good form heading into the tournament after she won her first title of 2019 at March’s Tan Sri Muhyiddin Challenge at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

The 17-year-old is heading to America to be a collegiate player in September.

“I thought I had a decent round,” said Winnie after her round.

“I had some good putts but the greens were playing pretty fast. I think tomorrow the plan will be to keep it on the fairway and try to attack the pins when possible,” she said.

The rest of the field struggled to break par as Danau’s greens played havoc with the players.

Many had trouble on the sixth hole where the pin placement meant the ball either rolled out or rolled away from the hole making even the best approach shots seem mediocre.

With conditions set to be the same tomorrow, Afif feels the players who didn’t perform well today will be attacking pins and hunting low scores tomorrow.

“I’m pretty sure the scores will be lower tomorrow,” opined Afif.

“People won’t attack the green and will be more careful and not so aggressive. Today, people wanted to attack and not play safe so what I did was stick to my plan,” added Afif, who is currently studying Digital Marketing at the University of Toledo Ohio where he also represents the college team.