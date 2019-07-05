Abdul Rashid pulls out of Kafa presidential race

Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman declined to reveal the reason for his withdrawal from the contest for the Kelantan Football Association president's post. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, July 5 — Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman has withdrawn from the contest for the Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) president’s post.

Kafa executive secretary Arif Hassan said with his withdrawal, the top post will see a straight fight between Kelantan Parti Amanah Negara chairman Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah and businessman Datuk Seri Amril Aiman Abdul Aziz

“We were informed late this afternoon of Abdul Rashid’s withdrawal for certain reasons. All the other nominees for the posts up for grabs will go ahead and contest in the EGM tomorrow,” he said.

Abdul Rashid, when contacted by Bernama via whatsapp, declined to reveal the reason for his withdrawal.

The president’s post has been left vacant following the resignation of Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan last month. — Bernama