Benfica sign striker De Tomas from Real Madrid

MADRID, July 4 — Portuguese champions Benfica signed striker Raul de Tomas from Real Madrid yesterday for a fee of €20 million (RM93.3 million), the two clubs announced.

The 24-year-old, who only played one competitive game for Real, has signed a five-year deal with the Lisbon giants.

“The club wish(es) to thank Raul de Tomas for his commitment since joining the youth team, and wish him all the very best in this new chapter,” said Real in a statement.

De Tomas scored 38 league goals across two seasons on loan at Rayo Vallecano, helping them to promotion to La Liga in the 2017/18 campaign, although failing to prevent their relegation from the top flight last term.

“I’m very happy to be here, it was a goal that I had — to make a leap forward in my career — and this is the best jump I could make,” De Tomas told Benfica TV. — AFP