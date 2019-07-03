Man City pay Atletico midfielder Rodri’s buyout clause

Manchester City’s Fernandinho in action during their Premier League match with Arsenal at Etihad Stadium in Manchester February 3, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 3 — La Liga club Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Premier League champions Manchester City have paid the €70 million (RM326.4 million) buyout clause for their Spanish international holding midfielder Rodri.

The 23-year-old is one of City manager Pep Guardiola’s main transfer targets this season, with City in the market for a successor to their 34-year-old Brazilian defensive midfielder Fernandinho.

“Manchester City has paid the buyout clause on behalf of the player,” Atletico said in a statement. “The player has therefore unilaterally terminated his contract with our club, which ran until June 30, 2023.” — Reuters