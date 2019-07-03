Malay Mail

Man City pay Atletico midfielder Rodri’s buyout clause

Published 36 minutes ago on 03 July 2019

Manchester City’s Fernandinho in action during their Premier League match with Arsenal at Etihad Stadium in Manchester February 3, 2019. — Reuters pic
LONDON, July 3 — La Liga club Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Premier League champions Manchester City have paid the €70 million (RM326.4 million) buyout clause for their Spanish international holding midfielder Rodri.

The 23-year-old is one of City manager Pep Guardiola’s main transfer targets this season, with City in the market for a successor to their 34-year-old Brazilian defensive midfielder Fernandinho.

“Manchester City has paid the buyout clause on behalf of the player,” Atletico said in a statement. “The player has therefore unilaterally terminated his contract with our club, which ran until June 30, 2023.” — Reuters

