Syed Saddiq: MAF should not be hasty in appointing Harun Rasheed as national sprint coach

PUTRAJAYA, July 2 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has advised the Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) not to rush to appoint Harun Rasheed as the national sprint coach.

Syed Saddiq said he supported the views of the Anti-Doping Agency of Malaysia (Adamas) that MAF should avoid facing sanctions from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for ignoring the suspension order against Harun.

“Adamas, the agency under the KBS (Ministry of Youth and Sports) which handles doping issues, has informed that the case (against Harun) is quite ‘clear cut’ and at the same time, the decision (to appoint Harun) was made in a hurry, it will have a bad implication, especially at the international level.

“So I stick to the decision given by Adamas, we must stick to the rule of law, that is the most important,” he said when met by reporters after a friendly monthly gathering at Menara KBS here, today.

Newly minted MAF president Datuk S. Muthu earlier said he wanted to appoint Harun, who is still serving a suspension, as the national sprint coach.

Subsequently, Adamas advised that the MAF to first file an appeal to IAAF and WADA to reduce the suspension against Harun, which has still two years left to go, before appointing the latter.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had suspended the country’s former sprint coach for 10 years after being found guilty of asking six national sprinters not to provide urine samples to the National Sports Institute (ISN) in May, 2011. — Bernama