PSG sign Sevilla’s Sarabia

Spanish midfielder Pablo Sarabia celebrates his goal during the Spanish league football match between Sevilla FC and Deportivo Alaves at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville. — AFP pic

PARIS, July 2 — Paris Saint-Germain opened their summer recruitment with the signature today of Spanish midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla on a five-year-deal.

No financial details were given, but press reported a transfer fee of between €18-20 million (RM84-94 million) for the 27-year-old who came through the Real Madrid academy and scored 23 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions last season.

Sarabia’s arrival makes up for the departure to Bayer Leverkusen of teenage winger Moussa Diaby last month as PSG attempt to balance the books to avoid Financial Fair-Play sanctions from Uefa.

PSG, which has opted not to renew the contracts of ex-Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and Brazil skipper Dani Alves, need to find another €30 million or so before June 30 to conform to Uefa rules. — AFP