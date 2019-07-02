Nuralif and Ashrul master Orna’s ‘keropok greens’ to book coveted spots at Astro Masters Grand Finals

Gross champion Nuralif Bin Mohd Zahari (centre), with Nett title holder Ashrul Affendi Minghat (left) and General Manager of Orna GCC, MF Cheong. — Picture courtesy of TFCM

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Nuralif Mohd Zahari and Ashrul Affendi Minghat emerged as the Gross and Nett champions at the conclusion of the fourth qualifying leg of the Astro Masters Grand Final at Orna Golf and Country Club in Melaka last Saturday.

Players took on the East and West nines designed by renowned golf course designer Andy Dye.

The undulating fairways and sloping greens nicknamed by club members as the “keropok greens” posed a formidable challenge for players.

Nuralif, who carded a 3-over 75, credits local knowledge for his win as he prepares to make a second appearance at the Grand Finals since 2011.

“It is a great feeling to be back as a Grand Finalist after I first qualified three years ago for Pattaya and finished third there,” said the 22-year-old.

“My irons were solid all day and my approach shots were sweet,” added the 2-handicapper who finished the day with a double-bogey on the last hole.

Nett champion Ashrul, 49, who plays as a 9-handicapper carded a 67 nett to book his first Grand Finals appearance.

“I am very happy to have qualified after six tries,” said the 49-year-old.

“My chipping was in the groove, making one chips and one putts. After a few holes on the first nine I felt I had a chance today,” said Ashrul.

The A Medal category was won by Jasmi Bin Mohd Noor (handicap of 8) with a nett score of 68 on count back. He won a Panasonic Inverter Grill Microwave Oven.

Goo Wei Yong (handicap of 12) was the B Medal with a 67 nett.

The C Medal saw the top three carding identical 67’s. Eventually, Mohd Yusaa (handicap of 18) was declared the winner on a count back.

The Nearest-to-Line novelty hole at the par-4 335-metre 13th hole was won by Leong Kai

Choh who won a Panasonic Jar Rice Cooker. His drive was one foot and two inches from the line.

The Longest Drive winner was Mohd Shukri Mustapha who smashed his drive to a tournament record of 283 metres.

The Sure-to-Win NTP prize of a Panasonic 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV worth

RM8,000 was won by Mohd Nazri Mahat. His tee shot on the 165-metre par-3 8th hole was

closest to the cup at 11 feet and nine inches.

The Astro Masters is into its 22nd year of running with this year’s grand Final taking place in Taipei, Taiwan.