Nishino to coach Thailand’s 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign

BANGKOK, July 2 — Akira Nishino, who led Japan to the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup, has been appointed head coach of Thailand’s national and under-23 teams.

“Akira Nishino has agreed to be the head coach for Thailand’s national team and under-23 team to compete in several significant tournaments,” said a Football Association of Thailand statement released late yesterday.

Japan’s Nishino, 64, will manage the War Elephants’ Asian campaign to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Nishino will also be in charge of the Thailand Under-23 team at the South East Asian (SEA) Games later this year in the Philippines and for the Asian Championship next year.

“He has agreed... to carry out the duty,” the statement said.

Thailand’s Football Association will hold a press briefing with Nishino soon, said spokesman Patit Suphaphongse, who did not respond to questions about Nishino’s contract terms or duration.

The previous coach, Surusak Yodyardthai, quit after a poor performance in last month’s King’s Cup in Thailand.

Before Surusak’s appointment Thailand had fired Serbian Milovan Rajevac following a humiliating 4-1 defeat by India in their opening Asian Cup game in the UAE in January. — AFP