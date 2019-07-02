MAF to submit appeal letter to IAAF soon to reappoint Harun Rasheed

MAF deputy president, Datuk Mumtaz Jaafar said the letter would be sent to the world athletics’ parent body to ask for a reduction in the 10-year suspension for Harun. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) will submit a letter of appeal to the International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF) soon to enable Harun Rasheed to be reappointed as the national sprint coach.

MAF deputy president, Datuk Mumtaz Jaafar said the letter would be sent to the world athletics’ parent body to ask for a reduction in the 10-year suspension for Harun which still had two years to go.

“We will send the letter to IAAF soon. We hope for a prompt reply,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

Yesterday, the new MAF president, Datuk SM Muthu said that MAF was interested to call back former national coach like Harun who was suspended in September, 2011.

For the record, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in 2011 sentenced the former national sprint coach to a 10-year suspension on a charge of being the mastermind over an issue of six national athletes who ran away from doping tests.

Commenting on the resignation of national athletics chief coach Zainal Abas, the newly appointed deputy president said she had taken the role as an acting chief coach since last month before Zainal’s shocking action yesterday.

“The Council has made the decision (Mumtaz as acting chief coach) and I accepted it. I am willing to lend assistance to the athletes in preparation for the SEA Games in November this year,” said Mumtaz who is also the vice-president of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM).

Currently, Mumtaz is responsible as the coaching coordinator, and to monitor the training programme as well as tournaments for the athletes.

“I ask the media to give us space after the new election. We will have the first discussion and meeting, after which we will make some decisions.

“At the moment, everything is going smoothly including athlete training which has not been affected by the current situation,” said the former national track queen who won unopposed to the post of deputy president of MAF.

Meanwhile, Muthu said the first meeting with all coaches together with the new MAF line-up, has not been decided, as they were still waiting for foreign coaches to resume duty on July 15. — Bernama