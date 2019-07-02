Malay Mail

Federer into Wimbledon second round for 17th successive year

Published 19 minutes ago on 02 July 2019

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning his first round match against South Africa's Lloyd George Harris, July 2, 2019. — Reuters pic
LONDON, July 2 — Eight-time champion Roger Federer reached the Wimbledon second round for a 17th successive year today, overcoming a first set blip to beat South Africa's Lloyd Harris.

Federer, 37 and bidding to become the oldest Grand Slam champion, claimed a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win over the 86th-ranked Harris who was making his Wimbledon debut.

Harris’ challenge was eventually compromised by needing treatment on a left calf strain.

“I struggled early on, my legs were frozen and the ball was not going where I wanted it to,” said Federer.

“He was hitting big and things were going quickly. I was nervous for a set and a half.

“So it took a good effort from me. Lloyd played a good match.”

Second seed Federer, who now has 96 wins at the tournament, will face either British wildcard Jay Clarke or American qualifier Noah Rubin for a place in the last 32. — AFP

