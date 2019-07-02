FA Cup final will not use foreign referees

Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief operations officer Mohd Shazli Shaik Mohd (centre) at a press conference after chairing the FA Cup 2019 Final organising committee at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil July 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The hopes of football fans to enjoy a high intensity final of the FA Cup 2019 involving the Perak and Kedah teams in line with the quality of the refereeing have been dashed.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief operations officer Mohd Shazli Shaik Mohd confirmed today that a local referee would be used for the final action scheduled at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on July 27.

According to him, the effort to bring a professional referee from outside to umpire the final game is one of the main agendas in improving the quality of the game, but it could not be done for the 30th edition of the FA Cup.

“I have asked the representative of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) about the possibility of bringing a referee from outside and the answer was ‘no’. The effort to bring the professional referee was there but not for the FA Cup this time and the matter has been confirmed by them (FAM referee units),” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after chairing the FA Cup 2019 Final organising committee at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here today.

For the record, local referee J. Suresh who refereed the Malaysia Cup final 2018 between Terengganu FC (TFC) and Perak, is regarded by the home football fans as the worst referee in the history of the prestigious trophy sport.

Some of the controversial decisions made by Suresh such as denying two goals and flashing two red cards in the match had resulted in his integrity being questioned.

Malaysian Football League (MFL) chairman Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim also criticised the referee, saying it was timely for the MFL to use overseas referees to handle high-intensity football matches in the Malaysian League (M-League).

However, Tunku Ismail was quoted as saying the decision not to use a foreign referee was because the former Chairman of the FAM Referee Committee, Subkhiddin Salleh had disagreed.

“Subkhiddin said it was condescending to local referees. That was not the reason. It is because we need help, you can refer to previous MFL articles,” said Tunku Ismail. — Bernama