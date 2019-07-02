Danny Ings seals permanent transfer to Southampton

Ings scored seven league goals in 24 games with the Saints last season. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 2 — Southampton have signed striker Danny Ings from Liverpool on a permanent deal after an impressive loan spell at St Mary’s, the Premier League club said yesterday.

Ings joined the south coast side on a season-long loan in August 2018, and the club yesterday said it has now signed the player on a three-year deal.

British media reported the Saints paid Liverpool £20 million (RM104.5 million) for the 26-year-old.

Ings, who scored seven league goals in 24 games with the Saints last season, reported back at their training base for the first day of pre-season on Monday and said he was happy with the move.

“It feels good,” Ings, who has one England cap to his name, told the club website.

“Obviously being here for a season already, I felt like it was very up and down for me personally, with a few niggles and small injuries, and that was off the back of not having a strong pre-season.

“Now I’ve signed permanently, I feel great. I’ve looked after myself over the summer, and I’m just raring to go for the new season.” — Reuters