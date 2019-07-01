No secret to Lopez’s 70th consecutive Grand Slam run

Spain’s Feliciano Lopez in action during his first round match against Marcos Giron of the US at Wimbledon, July 1, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 1 — Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez has proved tennis is not necessarily a young man’s game as he appears in a record extending 70th consecutive Grand Slam at Wimbledon.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, who had a remarkable Queen’s tournament winning both the singles and the doubles titles in over 15 hours of play in total, breezed into the second round today beating American qualifier Marcos Giron 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

Lopez said there is no magic potion which keeps him going and has seen him appear in every Grand Slam event since the 2002 French Open.

“There is no secret,” said Lopez after beating Giron.

“I mean, obviously the fact that I was healthy during 20 years.

“This is the reason why I was able to play 70 Grand Slams in a row.”

Lopez, playing at Wimbledon on a wildcard, said he had always kept in shape.

“I was taking care of my body. I was very professional,” he added.

“I’m here playing my 70th Grand Slam. So I’m so happy.”

Lopez heads the list for successive Grand Slam appearances by five — Roger Federer’s 65 Slam streak came to an end when he did not play in the 2016 French Open.

Another Spaniard Fernando Verdasco is on a 65 consecutive Slam run. — AFP