Ex-world stars ready to unleash skills in JDT vs All-Stars friendly

(Standing from left) Marco Materrazi , Louis Saha, Esteban Cambiasso, Martin Prest, Alistair Edwards (sitting from left) Gianluca Zambrotta, David Trezeguet, Bebeto, Robert Pires, Claude Makelele dan Florent Malouda. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BAHRU, June 30 — They may have hung their boots for a while now, but these former world class footballers are ready to unleash the skills that once mesmerised their fans when the All-Star Charity Match between Rest of the World XI and a JDT Selection kicks off here later tonight.

Claude Makelele, 46, once the midfield strongman of Spanish football giants Real Madrid between 2000 and 2003 before playing for Chelsea until 2008, said although he and his fellow Rest of the World teammates arrived in the city only this morning, he could already feel an exciting match was on the cards.

“The name of the players itself are just amazing and I am glad knowing that some of them are still active in this industry.

“So I won’t be surprised if tonight’s match turn to be tough because everyone is eager to show their own skills,” he said at a meet the press session here today.

Meanwhile, former Fulham and Manchester United star, Louis Saha, 41, said he may not have been on the field for some time, but that was no excuse not to give his best tonight.

He noted that he had shared the pitch with many of his teammates at the height of his career.

“As you know, we were part of a football family and we can’t run away from that fact. Therefore, it is good to see them again and I cant wait to deliver my best,” he said.

The match at the Tan Sri Dato Hassan Yunos stadium in Larkin, here is expected to rake in about RM500,000 in gate collections, of which a major portion of the proceeds will be channelled to three recipient organisations - the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation (YKTLJ), National Cancer Society of Malaysia and the Women’s Aid Organisation.

Proceeds are from gate collections, with tickets priced between RM20 and RM50, and also from various sponsorships.

Joining Makalele and Saha will be former stars such as Marco Materrazi, Esteban Cambiasso, Martin Prest, Gianluca Zambrotta, David Trezeguet, Bebeto, Robert Pires and Florent Malouda. — Bernama