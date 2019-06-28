Lorenzo to miss Dutch MotoGP after fracturing vertebrae in crash

Lorenzo fractured a vertebrae in a horrific crash in the opening Dutch MotoGP practice today. ― Reuters pic

ASSEN, June 28 — Spain’s three-time former world champion Jorge Lorenzo will miss this weekend’s Dutch MotoGP after fracturing a vertebrae in a horrific crash in the opening free practice today.

“Sadly @lorenzo99 has been declared unfit for the remainder of the #DutchGP,” Honda tweeted.

Lorenzo slid out at turn seven of the Assen track, bouncing into four somersaults as he hit the gravel behind his bike.

Two doctors were quickly at his side and helped him walk gingerly off to the barriers before he sat down and was then taken away to the medical centre by ambulance.

Michele Zasa of Clinica Mobile told motogp.com: “Jorge reported on the CT scan a fracture on the 6th thoracic vertebrae, so they are still deciding how to proceed.

“For sure he’s unfit, for the moment, there is this reported fracture on the 6th thoracic vertebrae...

“He moves everything and doesn’t have any neurological signs. Now we will see how to proceed for the next hour and what the treatment will be.

“The helmet has external signs like scratches but he didn’t lose consciousness, he was okay, not knocked out or concussed. So, the contusion was to the chest and the back.”

Lorenzo will be repatriated to Barcelona later today for more tests.

The 32-year-old Spaniard has struggled early in the season after joining Honda from Ducati. He currently lies 15th in the championships standings with 19 points, his best performance an 11th placed finish at the French MotoGP. — AFP