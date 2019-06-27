Report: Durant declines US$31.5m option with Warriors to become free agent

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (pic) and his business manager Rich Kleiman are in New York evaluating free agency options. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, June 27 ― NBA superstar Kevin Durant has declined his US$31.5 million (RM130.65 million) player option with the Golden State Warriors and will become an unrestricted free agent, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported yesterday.

The 30-year-old forward and his business manager Rich Kleiman are in New York evaluating free agency options, according to the report. The NBA's free agency period begins Sunday.

Durant has been in New York since travelling there to have surgery for the ruptured right Achilles tendon he suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Multiple reports have said the Brooklyn Nets are targeting Durant and Boston point guard Kyrie Irving, who is expected to opt out of his contract with the Celtics.

Even though Durant is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season, the Nets, New York Knicks and Warriors all reportedly have expressed interest in signing him to a max contract.

A 10-time All-Star, two-time NBA Finals MVP and four-time scoring champion, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 78 games in 2018-19. ― Reuters