Atletico Madrid offer €126m for Benfica's Joao Felix

LISBON, June 27 ― Atletico Madrid have made a €126 million (RM593 million) offer for Joao Felix, the Portuguese teenager's club Benfica announced yesterday.

If the deal goes through it would make the 19-year-old forward the fifth most expensive signing of all time after Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

The Benfica statement read: “Atletico Madrid have presented a proposal for the definitive acquisition of......the player João Félix Sequeira, for an amount of €126,000,000 which is being analysed.”

Felix has been linked with a number of Europe's leading clubs including Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus.

So winning the race for his signature would come as a significant boost to Atletico, who are expecting to lose Antoine Griezmann this summer after the Frenchman said he is seeking a new challenge.

Felix, a forward who can play on either flank or centrally, has just enjoyed a breakthrough season at Benfica, scoring 20 goals in 43 competitive games and helping the club win the Portugese league title.

He also made his debut for Portugal earlier this month, starting alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in their Nations League semi-final win over Switzerland. ― AFP