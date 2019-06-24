Speeding up EGM an apt move for Kafa, says DFA chief

KOTA BARU, June 24 — The action of the Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) to speed up the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for the election of a new president and executive council (exco) line-up is an apt decision.

Taman Merah District Football Association (DFA) president Kamarudin Mohamad said that it would prevent Kafa from continuing to be besetted by numerous problems to face the remainder of the Malaysian League (M-League) after the resignation of its president Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan last week.

He said that the EGM should not be delayed because Kelantan which was playing in the Premier League would be facing four remaining matches after this.

‘’We praise the action of Kafa to speed up the EGM, otherwise...nobody will take responsibility to manage the association and team.

‘’A speedy action carried out to save Kafa and the team from continuing to be befuddled with various problems,’’ he said when contacted here today.

Prior to this, Kafa decided that an EGM would be held on July 6 to fulfill the aspiration of its coalition members to pick a new president and exco line-up to replace Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan who resigned as president after two seasons with the association.

Kamarudin said that, in a follow up, the district association would be sending its nomination before June 30 to be contested at the EGM this time.

‘’We already have one candidate for the EGM this time who has the confidence of several DFA. We hope the candidate who is picked to be president can bring changes,’’ he said.

He said the Tanah Merah district football association also praised several individuals who had stepped forward to offer themselves to fill the hot seat vacated by Bibi Ramjani.

Prior to this, the media reported that, to date, two individuals had expressed their interest to offer themsleves as Kafa president, namely, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) vice president Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman and young entrepreneur, Datuk Seri Amril Aiman Abdul Aziz. — Bernama