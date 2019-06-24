FIA recognises MAM as governing body of Malaysian motorsports

Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir is pictured at the Asia GT Festival at the Sepang International Circuit March 17, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has agreed with immediate effect for the Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) to take over as the national governing body for motorsports in Malaysia.

FIA, the world’s governing body of auto racing, in a statement dated June 18, said they have decided to provisionally delegate the duties from Automobile Association of Malaysia (AAM) to MAM —helmed by its President Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir, as per Articles 5.2 and 16.3 of the FIA Statutes.

“Any further developments on this subject will be submitted to the members of the World Motor Sport Council at its next meeting in October,” said FIA Secretary General for Motor Sport, Peter Bayer.

Bayer hoped that MAM would take all the necessary steps to allow a favourable exercise of sporting power in Malaysia.

AAM was deregistered by the Sports Commissioner Office in November last year for failing to comply with various administrative regulations.

Meanwhile, Mokhzani welcomed the FIA recognition, saying that their main priority was to ensure that national motorsports would continue to grow steadily, both at national and international levels.

“It is vital that Malaysian motorsports have a working body to run its activities and also support development and growth, including sanctioning events related to motorsports.

“We will do our best to make sure that Malaysian motorsports will get their best from us,” said Mokhzani. — Bernama