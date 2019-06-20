JDT six points away from sixth Super League title after beating Selangor 3-2

JDT’s Mohamad Aidil Zafuan Abd Razak tries to block Selangor player Endrick Dos Santos Parafita’s shot during the match in Larkin last night, June 20, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 ― Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) are just six points away from their sixth Super League title after edging Selangor 3-2 at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium, Larkin, last night.

Following last night’s victory, they have a runaway lead with 43 points with five matches left to go, leaving Pahang who are in second place, adrift 13 points in their wake, after 16 matches a piece.

Playing before a vociferous home crowd, the Southern Tigers were two up as early as the 12th minute, courtesy of Gonzalo Cabrera (10th minute) and Leandro Velázquez.

Selangor midfielder Mohd Khyril Muhymeen Zambri narrowed the deficit in the 41st minute from a spot kick but JDT found their third via Muhammad Safawi Rasid.

But the Red Giants are not one to give up easily and Sandro da Silva managed to find their second at the end of the match but it was not enough.

At the Kuala Lumpur Stadium, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur continued to remain in the relegation zone after losing 0-1 to Melaka.

In the Premier League, Sabah were back on top when they edged Police at the Hang Jebat Stadium, Melaka.

At the UiTM Stadium, Shah Alam, a hattrick by Anselmo Arruda da Silva piled on added pressure on Universiti Teknologi Mara’s (UiTM) hopes of clinching the Premier League title when their match ended in a 3-3 draw.

The 32-year-old Brazilian scored his goals in the 33rd, 46th and 90th minutes to erase the goals netted by Zarko Korac (11th and 58th) and Mohammad Amer Azahar (45th) .

As for Sarawak, they remained at the bottom of the table (Premier League) after going down 1-3 to UKM FC at the Sarawak Stadium, Kuching. ― Bernama