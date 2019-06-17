Malay Mail

Herbert knocks out Monfils in Halle

France’s Gael Monfils lays injured on the court as France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert talks to him during their first round tennis match at the ATP Open tennis tournament in Halle, western Germany, June 17, 2019. — AFP pic
HALLE, June 17 — France’s Pierre-Hugue Herbert sprung a minor surprise on the first day of the ATP tournament in Halle today as he beat veteran compatriot Gael Monfils in straight sets.

Herbert, 28, won 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 to inflict a first-round exit on Monfils, who is ranked 27 places above him in the ATP rankings.

There was disappointment for the home crowd as German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber suffered a second first-round defeat on home soil in the space of a week against American Steve Johnson.

Kohlschreiber, who also lost in the first round in Stuttgart last week, lost 6-3, 6-3 and missed the opportunity to set up a potential second round clash with compatriot Alexander Zverev.

Elsewhere, Moldova’s Radu Albot came from behind to win 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 over Australia’s Matthew Ebden. — AFP

