Danau Golf Club to host 46th Selangor amateur open next month

Tan Sri Datuk Setia Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor (second left) Datuk Rashid Asari (second right) pose for a group photo with the trophies at a press conference in Bangi June 17, 2019. — Pictures by Hari Anggara

BANGI, June 17 — The 46th Selangor Amateur Open will be held at Danau Golf Club in Bangi from July 4 to 7.

A total of 120 participants, male and female, from South-east Asia and beyond will compete for Malaysia’s top amateur trophy and a share of World Amateur Golf Ranking points.

Besides the national team, Malaysia will be represented by reigning national amateur champion Zia Izzuddeen Abdul Rashid and Galven Kyle Green, younger brother of Malaysia’s top golfer Gavin Kyle Green.

Malaysia Golf Association president, Tan Sri Datuk Setia Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor, at a press conference in Bangi June 17, 2019.

“It is only fitting that the tournament is held here in Danau Golf Club as it reaffirms our policy of rotating the hosting of Selangor’s premier amateur event around the state,” said Malaysian Golf Association president Admiral (Retired) Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor.

“Gavin Green has won this tournament before and now we have his younger brother participating. I hope this year a local wins as it will then cement our standing in the public eye.”

Danau Golf Club was recently named the most challenging golf course in Malaysia by a leading golf publications as is hosting its first significant amateur open since the Malaysia Amateur Closed championships in 2010.

The golf course recently underwent upgrading work.

Tourism Selangor is co-sanctioning the tournament and is hoping to use it as a platform to boost tourism in the state.

Datuk Rashid Asari at a press conference in Bangi June 17, 2019.

“We are collaborating with many golf associations in order to use golf as a means to boost Selangor’s economy and this has been ongoing.

“We want it known that not only do we have world class golf facilities we also possess the tourism infrastructure and cultural heritage to complement the golfing experience,” Selangor state executive councillor of in charge of culture and tourism, Malay tradition and heritage Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari said.

The tournament will be 54-hole open championship for men and women played on the 6,357 metre golf course.