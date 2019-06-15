Kedah chief coach Aidil hopes all players can play against PKNS

ALOR SETAR, June 15 — Kedah chief coach Aidil Sharin Sahak harbours hope that all his players can be fielded in the Super League match against PKNS on Tuesday.

He said this was in the preparation to evaluate the capability of the team before a tougher FA Cup semi-finals meeting with Felda United at the Darul Aman Stadium here on June 22.

“ fielding all main players is very important to see the teams capability and preparedness before the meeting. God willing, the team will be more ready for the next meeting with PKNS in Shah Alam. And I hope all the players and the two new imports can perform well despite the short period to bring back the team’s strength.

‘‘I also hope Jonatan Jesus Bauman can play again and no players are injured after the meeting,’’ he told reporters after the match against Pahang which ended in a 0-0 draw here last night.

Commenting on last night’s match, Aidil said that overall Kedah played quite well in the final 15 minutes of the match when many chances were created to beset the Pahang’s goal mouth.

He said that his players were able to give Pahang a stiff fight due to their team spirit despite the absence of several main players.

‘‘The absence of the main players is no excuse because Pahang also played without three main players and we will continue to work on our weaknesses before the two matches,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Pahang’s chief coach Dollah Salleh said he was satisfied with the solid game demonstrated by his players.

‘‘We also created many chances, but had no luck, that’s all,’’ he said.

Dollah also praised two imports, Dickson Nwakaeme and Lazarus Kaimbi who were fielded again after injuries and played well,’’ he said, hoping that they would be more compatible in the subsequent matches. — Bernama