Johor to use RM142m allocation to develop sports facilities for next year’s Sukma

JOHOR BARU, June 15 — The RM142 million allocation given by the federal government to Johor to host next year’s Malaysia Games (Sukma) will be used to upgrade existing infrastructure and build new sports facilities.

State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Committee chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said the aquatic centre will be upgraded, while new sports and velodrome stadiums will be built.

“All the venues are on track. Some are 80 per cent are ready and some are still in progress. Just for Sukma, we have to make sure that all forms of infrastructure are ready at least three months before Sukma 2020 so that they could be adequately tested,” he told reporters here today.

He said when met at the Program Kasil Amal Raya 2019, organised by Reaching Heart and Finish Association Singapore in collaboration with Mersing Johor Polytechnic at Azizah Vocational College.

Yesterday, the RM142 million allocation, approved by the Economic Affairs Ministry to help the state government organise the biennial event, was announced by Sheikh Umar in a media statement.

Sukma 2020 will be held from July 11 to 19 next year. — Bernama