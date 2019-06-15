JDT admits to lack of luck in Manjung

JDT player Gonzalo Gabriel Cabrera Giordano (centre) in action with PKNP FC players during their Super League match in Lumut June 14, 2019. — Bernama pic

LUMUT, June 15 — Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) chief coach, Benjamin Mora conceded that his team was unlucky after a 1-1 draw in a Super League match against the Perak State Development Corporation (PKNP) FC at the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium here last night.

He said that his team had played their best but four attempts by his players had hit the goal post and there was no score until the match ended.

‘‘We were also presented with a penalty but it also did not bear fruit. I feel we were unfortunate and must boost our quality of play further.

‘‘Regardless, I am indeed unhappy tonight but I am proud of my boys. Despite playing with 10 players at one time, we did not concede defeat,’’ he told a media conference after the match last night.

During the match, Diogo Luis Santos scored the first goal with a thunderous kick to beat PKNP FC goal keeper, Khairul Thaqif Shah, in the fourth minute.

PKNP FC then racheted up the heat against the opposition and scored in the 14th minute through Ramon Da Silva Costa.

Meanwhile, PKNP FC coach, Abu Bakar Fadzim said that he was proud at the achievement of his players who were successful in tying up the league leader until the final whistle despite only collecting only one point.

He said this proved that his team was not afraid to face off against JDT which was in a class of its own and exhibited their best performance including taking the fight to the opposition’s goal mouth and preventing them from scoring more goals.

‘‘I hope this momentum can be retained when we meet the subsequent teams,’’ he added. — Bernama