PSG to kick off Ligue 1 title defence against Nimes

PARIS, June 14 ― Paris Saint-Germain will start their bid for a third successive Ligue 1 title with a home match against Nimes, after next season's fixtures were announced today.

Thomas Tuchel's side will begin their league campaign at the Parc des Princes on the weekend of August 10-11, with Monaco facing Lyon in the pick of the opening round of matches.

PSG, who will be hoping to finally reach a maiden Champions League final next term, host bitter rivals Marseille on the weekend of October 26-27. ― AFP