Johor govt gets RM142m federal aid to host Sukma next year

Johor youth, sports, entrepreneur development and cooperatives committee chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali says the state has been given a RM142 million allocation by the federal government to host next year's Sukma. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, June 14 — Johor has been handed a RM142 million allocation by the federal government to host next year's Malaysia Games (Sukma).

State youth, sports, entrepreneur development and cooperatives committee chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said the allocation, approved by the Economic Affairs Ministry, will further help the state government plan the biannual event.

“I believe the close relationship between the federal and state governments has not only helped us with the hosting of the games, but will also help both Johor and the country's sports development in the future.

“The Johor (Sukma) games is an important event and in line with Vision 2020, and we will be giving our best efforts to ensure it becomes the best ever hosted in terms of atmosphere and sporting spirit,” he said in a statement here, today.

Sheikh Umar expressed his appreciation to Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, whom he said had gone the extra mile to ensure Johor's preparations run smoothly.

“I also want to congratulate Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and his team for all the effort put in and the cooperation and aid given,” he said. ― Bernama