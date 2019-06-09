Former Spurs defender Edinburgh dies aged 49

Tottenham's Justin Edinburgh (right) celebrates their FA Cup victory over Arsenal with Paul Gascoigne in 1991. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 9 — Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh died yesterday at the age of 49 after the former Tottenham defender suffered a cardiac arrest.

English League Two side Orient revealed Edinburgh passed away after failing to recover from the cardiac arrest on Monday.

“We are completely heartbroken by this tragedy,” Orient chairman Nigel Travis said in a statement.

“All our thoughts and love are with the Edinburgh family and we know from the messages that have flooded into the club over the last week that the wider football world will share our sentiments.”

Edinburgh, who previously managed Northampton, Gillingham and Newport, had led Orient to promotion from the National Conference into League Two this season.

He was pictured at the Champions League final in Madrid watching his old club Tottenham’s defeat against Liverpool last weekend, but after returning home he was taken to hospital feeling ill.

Tributes poured in for the man who was left-back at Tottenham for a decade, winning the FA Cup in 1991 and the League Cup eight years later despite being sent off in the final against Leicester.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked to hear of the passing of Justin Edinburgh,” Tottenham said on their Twitter account.

“Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts go out to his family and friends at this terribly difficult time as well as everyone that worked alongside Justin at Leyton Orient.”

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville, whose Salford side were pipped to the Conference title by Orient this season, tweeted: “My sincerest condolences to all your family Justin and to everyone at Leyton Orient.

“You’re a Champion that managed a team that played with your spirit.”

Edinburgh played 249 times for Spurs, costing Terry Venables’ side £150,000 (RM792,681) from Southend in 1990.

He then made a switch to Portsmouth in 2000, where he made 36 appearances in two seasons. — AFP