World Cup winner Kante out of French Euro 2020 qualifiers

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante runs with the ball during the Premier League match with Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool April 14, 2019. — AFP pic

KONYA (Turkey), June 7 — N’Golo Kante will miss France’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Turkey and Andorra due to injury, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced yesterday.

Midfielder Kante has been suffering with a knee problem since before last week’s Europa League final but played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea’s victory.

The World Cup winners travel to the Turkish city of Konya for tomorrow’s match before facing the European minnows on Tuesday.

Les Bleus sit top of Group H on goal difference ahead of Senol Gunes’ rejuvenated side after cruising to wins over Moldova and Iceland in their opening two fixtures. — AFP