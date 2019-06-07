Peng Soon-Liu Ying, Joo Ven crash out of Australia Open

Peng Soon-Liu Ying lost to Indonesia’s Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti 18-21, 20-22 at the Sydney Olympic Park. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Malaysia’s challenge at the Australian Open badminton championship ended today when men’s singles player Soong Joo Ven and professional mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying crashed out of the quarterfinals.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying, the third seeds, were shown the exit when they lost to Indonesia’s Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti 18-21, 20-22 at the Sydney Olympic Park.

Malaysia’s hope then vanished when Joo Ven, ranked world no. 72nd, was disposed of by topseed Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan with a score of 14-21, 8-21.

Despite the defeat, Joo Ven had put up a commendable performance in the tournament as he beat Hong Kong’s top player Wong Wing Ki in the first round and Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin in the second round to earn the right to play Tien Chen, the world no. 4. — Bernama