Reports: Police clash with England fans in Porto

Police clash with England fans in the special 'fan-zone' set up for the Uefa Nations League finals in Porto June 5, 2019, in this still image obtained from a social media video. ― Picture courtesy of Liam Edwards/Social Media via Reuters

PORTO, June 6 ― Police clashed with England fans in the centre of Porto yesterday after beer glasses were thrown in the special 'fan-zone' set up for the Nations League finals, British media reported.

England supporters were staying in Porto ahead of today's match in nearby Guimaraes against the Netherlands and gathered in the fan-zone to watch yesterday's match between Portugal and Switzerland on outdoor big screens.

The Guardian reported that hundreds of England fans were baton charged by riot police after they threw beer glasses.

England’s Football Association (FA) last week urged supporters of the national team to stamp out “embarrassing” and anti-social behaviour.

The FA released a video called “Don’t be that idiot” to highlight examples of English hooliganism that have come to light in recent months, ending with a message from England manager Gareth Southgate encouraging supporters to make the country proud by being on their best behaviour. ― Reuters