Cheng Hoe: Harimau Malaya players need to adjust to soft pitch

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Malaysia’s football head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has asked his charges to be prepared to change their gameplay and adjust to the conditions of the pitch at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium when they play Timor Leste tomorrow night.

With frequent heavy rain the past few days here having worsened the pitch condition, the 51-year-old coach asked the Harimau Malaya players to be flexible in their strategies to secure a win in the first round of the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup joint qualification first-leg match.

The pitch is said to be too soft due to the rainy season, which also forced today’s official training at the stadium to be changed to the National Sports Council field.

“As we know that the players are playing in the Malaysian League, occasionally that happens. We can see pitches at some of the stadiums not in good condition; I think we need to be flexible and adjust to the pitch conditions.

“Of course I wish that the condition will be better than during the Nepal match last Sunday. But we had a good preparation the past few days, as well as a very good test match against Nepal (Malaysia won 2-0). We have to continue playing the way we were playing,” he said in a pre-match press conference at the National Stadium today.

Despite Malaysia being the favourites, the former Kedah tactician warned his charges to be wary of the Rising Sun squad, which has a mixture of experienced and young players from the under-23 squad to the 2018 Asian Games and AFF Championship, besides a dangerous strike force.

“We should not be overconfident against Timor Leste, especially when they have a very good preparation for past few days in Malaysia. I am sure the coach (Norio Tsukitate) also knows our strengths and weaknesses. Definitely we have to focus on our own game and we have to go to the pitch with confidence,” he added.

Cheng Hoe also confirmed the final 23 players for the tournament, which saw Syahmi Safari, Rodney Celvin Akwensivie and Abdul Halim Saari being dropped from the initial list of 26 players called up for the centralised training on May 27.

Midfielder Syahmi and Abdul Halim were omitted from the list due to ankle and groin strain injuries respectively, while Rodney failed to make the cut as Cheng Hoe prefers Dominic Tan for the defensive role.

Meanwhile, skipper Farizal Marlias is confident that the world number 168 Harimau Malaya players are mentally and psychically fit for the match, and can secure a berth into the second round of the qualifiers.

“I feel the Timor Leste players are quick on the counter-attack, so we have to be careful. All our players are committed and are confident our sacrifices (in skipping Hari Raya celebrations) are worth it,” he said. — Bernama