Australian Open: Joo Ven, Peng Soon-Liu Ying only survivors

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The 2012 Junior World Championships silver medallist Soong Joo Ven and independent shuttlers Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying are the country’s only survivors at the Australian Open in Sydney.

The 24-year-old Joo Ven edged Thailand’s Sitthikom Thammasin 25-23, 21-16 at the Sydney Olympic Park today to advance to the men’s singles quarterfinals, where he will face top seed Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan.

Chou, the world number four, defeated Malaysia’s independent shuttler Liew Daren 21-17, 21-17 in the second round.

In the mixed doubles, the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medal winning pair, Peng Soon-Liu Ying, reached the last-eight stage after defeating China’s Ren Xiangyu-Zhou Chaomin 21-19, 21-15.

The third seeds will next face Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti of Indonesia.

National number three mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing were eliminated from the Super 300 tournament after losing to Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet 18-21, 21-19, 20-22.

In the women’s singles, Soniia Cheah fought hard for an hour and four minutes before losing 25-23, 14-21, 11-21 to fourth seed and former world number one Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.

Men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani were also sent packing by sixth seeds Han Chengkai-Zhou Haodong of China with a score of 21-17, 21-18. — Bernama