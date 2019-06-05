Phil Jagielka announces Everton departure

Jagielka has made more than 300 Premier League appearances for Everton. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 5 — Everton defender Phil Jagielka has announced his departure from the Premier League club after 12 years at Goodison Park.

The 36-year-old former England international said on Instagram: “It’s been hard to confirm my situation for next season as that decision hadn’t been fully made by the club until now, unfortunately my journey at Everton has come to an end after 12 fantastic seasons.

“I have been lucky enough to play over 380 games and lucky enough to be club captain for 6 years.

“All I can say is thanks to all the players I’ve played alongside, all the staff that have helped me in their own way, the chairman and of course the amazing fans. Wishing everyone associated with this special club the very best for the future!!”

Jagielka made more than 300 Premier League appearances for Everton, who signed him from Sheffield United for £4 million in 2007.

But the defender, who won 40 England caps, only featured in seven Premier League matches in the 2018/19 season. — AFP