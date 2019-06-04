Report: Leonard sues Nike in logo flap

DeMarcus Cousins of the Golden State Warriors, Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors and Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors fight for the rebound during Game Two of the NBA Finals in Toronto June 2, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 4 — Kawhi Leonard is suing Nike, claiming the company is taking credit for creating the logo that appeared on his Nike-endorsed apparel, according to the Portland Business Journal.

In a lawsuit filed yesterday in the United States District Court in Southern California, the Toronto Raptors star contends he designed the logo but that Nike claimed otherwise in a copyright registration.

In the nine-page legal filing, Leonard contends the “Klaw” logo derived from sketches he drew before turning pro and gave Nike permission to place “on certain merchandise” during his endorsement deal with the company. He said Nike did not have his OK to apply for the copyright registration.

Leonard endorsed Nike until his contract expired last fall. He signed a subsequent deal with New Balance.

The New York Times reported last week that the Los Angeles Clippers — one of several teams expected to pursue Leonard in free agency when it opens next month — had “quietly looked into the feasibility of purchasing the portion of the rights to Leonard’s ‘Klaw’ logo that is still owned by Nike.” — Reuters