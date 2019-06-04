National shuttlers Joo Ven, June Wei advance to Australian Open main draw

Cheam June Wei (pic) crushed China’s Sun Feixiang 21-16, 21-19 to face Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei next. — Picture via TwitterBernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Malaysian men’s singles shuttlers, Soong Joo Ven and Cheam June Wei have advanced to the main draw of the 2019 Australian Open after defeating their fellow opponents in the qualifying round, today.

Joo Ven, 24, edged Lu Chia Hung of Chinese Taipei 21-9, 12-21, 21-17 in the second qualifying round at Quaycentre, Sydney.

The 2012 Asian Junior Championships silver medalist will next challenge Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki in the first round of the main draw, tomorrow.

On the other hand, 22-year-old June Wei crushed China’s Sun Feixiang 21-16, 21-19 to face Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei next.

Meanwhile, 2013 Asian junior champion, Soo Teck Zhi was eliminated from the Super 300 tournament following a 8-21, 8-21 trouncing by 2018 Youth Olympic Games gold medalist, Lakshya Sen of India in the first round qualifier. — Bernama