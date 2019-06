Croatia’s Petra Martic plays a backhand return to Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi during their women’s singles fourth round match on day eight of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris June 2, 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 2 — Croatian 31st seed Petra Martic reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final today with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 win over Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi.

Martic, 28, had lost all of her previous last-16 matches at the majors including twice in Paris

But today, she came back from breaks down in the second and third sets to book a quarter-final against 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

Martic had knocked out second seed Karolina Pliskova in the third round. — AFP