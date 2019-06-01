Selangor football legend Zapril Hashim appeals for help

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — While other Muslims in the country are rejoicing ahead of the Aidilfitri celebration, former Selangor FA footballer, Zapril Hashim, is battling illness and in poverty.

The former Red Giants’ left winger who has helped the club to five Malaysia Cup titles is suffering from diabetes, and has just undergone a surgery to amputate three toes of his right leg.

Zapril, 61, who is a native of Rantau, Negri Sembilan, has never received any assistance and is now seeking aid from the Selangor Zakat Board.

“Hopefully, I can get some help to reduce my daily expenses and medical follow-up. Prior to this, my siblings and friends had helped me to undergo surgery.

“And fortunately for me, there was Azhar Sharif (a friend who is also a former Selangor player) who encouraged me to go to the hospital and get this surgery done,” said Zapril, who rents a house in Chow Kit for RM500 a month and requires weekly follow-up visits to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Zapril’s friend Zulkifli Mohamed, who is also KL Oldboys football team manager has called on the Selangor Football Association (FAS) to set up a special fund to help former Selangor players in need.

“The FAS especially, should be concerned of what’s happened to Zapril. Although it is not the full responsibility of FAS, they could at least work with other corporate bodies in Selangor to help former players as part of their corporate social responsibility,” he said. — Bernama