Perak FA players, staff receive residential lots from state govt for winning Malaysia Cup

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the incentive was to show the government’s appreciation to the squad for bringing home the trophy after 18 years. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 30 — A total of 39 players and staff of Super League side Perak FA have received residential lots in the Hulu Kinta neighbourhood here from the state government following their Malaysia Cup win last year.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the incentive was to show the government’s appreciation to the squad for bringing home the trophy after 18 years.

“The state’s authorities through the State Executive Council meeting on May 8 approved a residential lot (each to be given) to those involved.

“With that, what we have fulfilled the promise to the players who brought home the Malaysia Cup last year,” he said at the Perak Football Association’s (Pafa) breaking of fast ceremony held at Laman Seri Ridzuan, here, last night.

Perak lifted the 2018 Malaysia Cup after beating Terengganu FC 4-1 in a penalty shootout in the final held at the Shah Alam Stadium on Oct 28 last year.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also Pafa president said he hoped that every player in the squad would work hard to improve The Bos Gaurus’ position in the Super League this season.

“I am a little disappointed (this season) with our reputation as the Malaysian Cup champions last year, we are not faring so well in the Super League this season. I hope the players will work hard to win the remaining games,” he said.

Meanwhile, team manager Datuk Adly Shah Ahmad Tah said the incentive was a special prize for the team after winning the prestigious trophy.

He said it would also motivate the players to work towards more glory for Perak. — Bernama