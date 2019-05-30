Liverpool’s Robertson says his rise is no 'fairytale'

Andy Robertson (left) Liverpool from freshly relegated Hull in July 2017, for an initial fee of £8 million (RM42.3 million), but has become a key part of Juergen Klopp's side. — AFP pic

LIVERPOOL, England, May 30 ― Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has gone from battling relegation with Hull City to a second successive Champions League final but he says he hates the idea his rise is a “fairytale”.

The Scotsman joined Liverpool from freshly relegated Hull in July 2017, for an initial fee of £8 million (RM42.3 million), but has become a key part of Juergen Klopp's side.

“Not many things bug me, but if there's one thing that does, it's the idea that my story is a football fairy tale,” Robertson told the Players' Tribune website.

“I know when people say I'm some sort of Cinderella Man that it's meant as a compliment. I appreciate that, but to be totally honest, it doesn't feel like one, because it isn't true.

“No magic wands have been waved in my direction, I didn't win some kind of lottery to land a spot on one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“The reason why I'm a Liverpool player is the same reason why I'm captain of my country: I've worked ... to get where I am, and by doing that, I've been able to make the most of whatever talent I have.”

Robertson said the description annoys him because it might put off children from seeing a chance for themselves in the game.

“It only matters because there are God knows how many little Andy Robertsons out there,” he said.

“Kids who are struggling to convince people that their talent deserves an opportunity. Kids who just need a break to get to wherever they deserve to be.

“Kids who might give up if they start believing that only a fairy tale can save them.

“One of the best things about football is that there are loads of people like me. Most players get to the top because they are so driven.

“The Liverpool team that I'm a part of has no shortage of players like that.”

The left back's dangerous crosses from the left and tireless running played a key part in Liverpool's title bid which ended in second place despite just one defeat and 97 points, as Manchester City pipped them by a point.

But Robertson said the idea they deserve a trophy is misguided and any success against Tottenham Hotspur would have to be earned over the 90 minutes in Madrid on Saturday.

“For me we don't deserve anything yet,” he said. “The Premier League shows that. A lot of people would say 97 points deserves the Premier League, but it didn't because Manchester City got 98.

“They were that little bit better than us in the end. We deserve nothing, only what we put into the game and what we get out.

“If we have 100 per cent effort, and have a good game, play to our best, then we'll deserve it. But we aren't going into the game thinking we deserve it because we've had a good season and got 97 points. Never. That'd be stupid of us.” ― Reuters