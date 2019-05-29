Wing wizard James recalled by Giggs after compassionate leave

Swansea’s highly-rated wing Daniel James who has been linked to a move to Manchester United will be key to Wales’s tough Euro 2020 away qualifiers with World Cup finalists Croatia and Hungary. — AFP pic

CARDIFF, May 29 — Swansea starlet Daniel James, who has been linked with Manchester United, can advance his case for such a high-profile move after being called up for Wales’s Euro 2020 away matches with Croatia and Hungary.

The 21-year-old winger missed a training camp in Portugal following the death of his father but Wales manager Ryan Giggs will be expecting him to play a key role against World Cup finalists Croatia and the Hungarians on June 8 and 11 respectively.

James sparkled for Swansea in the second-tier Championship last season but with the club wanting to offload players — having already sold many following relegation from the Premier League last year — he is seen as one of their cash cows.

Wales’s one world-class player Gareth Bale will be a little rusty given that he has fallen out of favour with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and has not kicked a ball in anger for a month.

Giggs, whose side won their opening Group E match against Slovakia, also recalled several players who were involved in the Championship play-off final on Monday.

Harry Wilson and Tom Lawrence are called up after missing training camp so they could play in Aston Villa’s Championship play-off victory against Derby at Wembley.

Liverpool’s 19-year-old midfielder Ben Woodburn has been called up despite missing the Portugal trip due to his involvement as a Liverpool squad member in Saturday’s Champions League final against Tottenham.

Giggs though is without key man, Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and Spurs defender Ben Davies who has a groin issue.

Young Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt and Barnsley pair Ben Williams and Kieffer Moore earn first call-ups whilst Swansea defender Joe Rodon is the only other uncapped player selected.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Barnsley)

Defenders: Chris Gunter (Reading), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), James Lawrence (Anderlecht/BEL), Ashley Williams (Everton — on loan at Stoke), Neil Taylor (Aston Villa), Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Joe Rodon (Swansea City), Ben Williams (Barnsley)

Midfielders: Connor Roberts (Swansea City), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Joe Allen (Stoke City), Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Will Vaulks (Rotherham), Louis Thompson (Norwich City), Terry Taylor (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Forwards: Rabbi Matondo (Schalke 04/GER), Dan James (Swansea City), Ben Woodburn (Liverpool), Harry Williams (Derby — on loan from Liverpool), David Brooks (Bournemouth), George Thomas (Scunthorpe — on loan from Leicester City), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid/ESP), Sam Vokes (Stoke City), Kieffer Moore (Barnsley)

— AFP