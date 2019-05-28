Xavi begins managerial career with Al Sadd

Xavi replaces Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira, who left Al Sadd after leading them to a 14th league title. — Reuters pic

DOHA, May 28 — Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi Hernandez has been named as the new manager of Al Sadd on a two-year deal, the Qatar Stars League champions announced today.

Xavi, 39, made a record 767 appearances for Barca and 133 for Spain in his illustrious playing career before moving to the Qatari club in 2015 ahead of his transition into coaching.

He replaces Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira, who left Al Sadd after leading them to a 14th league title.

Coming through Barcelona's academy in 1998, Xavi soon became the heartbeat of the team's midfield, winning eight La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns before joining Al Sadd.

Al Sadd confirmed Xavi will take charge of the pre-season training camp in Girona from July 14-29. — Reuters