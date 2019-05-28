Roma owner thanks Ranieri and De Rossi

Roma’s Daniele De Rossi is congratulated by coach Claudio Ranieri and teammates after the Italian Serie A match with Parma at the Olympic Stadium in Rome May 26, 2019. — AFP pic

ROME, May 28 — Roma owner James Pallotta yesterday thanked departing coach Claudio Ranieri for riding to the rescue of his hometown club and the fans for giving an “incredible” farewell to legend Daniele De Rossi.

De Rossi brought the curtain down after 18 seasons and 616 matches, which included 322 victories, after the final match on Sunday in front of 60,000 fans angered by the club’s decision not to renew his contract.

US-based Pallotta was not present at the 2-1 win over Parma, after which there were tearful tributes from the fans to De Rossi and Ranieri.

“When we needed someone to come in during a very difficult situation, Claudio immediately said yes,” Pallotta said on the club’s website.

Ranieri, who led Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016, took over in March and helped secure sixth place in Serie A and Europa League qualification after coach Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked and sporting director Monchi left.

“He’s not only a great coach and professional but a true gentleman and forever Romanista. On behalf of everyone at the club, I want to say thank you,” continued Pallotta.

“I’d also like to thank the supporters in the stadium for giving Daniele the farewell he so richly deserved last night.

“After representing the supporters on the pitch for 18 years, the outpouring of love and support from everyone for him was incredible.”

De Rossi did not address the fans having written an open letter on Saturday.

“The love that you have shown allowed me to continue being a part of you even when on the field,” the 35-year-old wrote.

“No-one will ever love you more than I do.”

De Rossi, capped 117 times for Italy, had called for calm from fans furious at the decision not to offer him a new contract.

De Rossi won two Coppa Italia titles in 2007 and 2008 and a Supercoppa in 2007, along with the European Under-21 title with Italy in 2004, and the World Cup in 2006. — AFP